Emotions running high in Custer City

CUSTER CITY – Residents of Custer City aired a lot of gripes during a one-hour meeting Thursday evening in a dispute that’s been smoldering for months.

It ended with tensions still running high. The town’s only paid policeman for the last 6½ years is out of a job, along with its city clerk who has a federal lawsuit pending against the town board.

With Police Chief Josh Abernathy unemployed, the town now must rely on the Custer County Sheriff’s Office located 11 miles away for its law enforcement protection. Two deputies were at Tuesday’s meeting, apparently to assure that things didn’t get completely out of hand, but Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell told the Clinton Daily News last week that he simply doesn’t have the manpower to be everywhere all the time.

“If they disband the P.D., we’ll give the citizens of Custer City as much protection as citizens outside the city limits get,” he said. “But we can’t be there 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“My one guy on duty might be south of Weatherford (or near Foss or Hammon), so our response won’t be immediate. But we’ll do the best we can.”

Thursday’s meeting began with a plea for those wishing to speak to confine their comments to city services and policies and to hold them to two minutes or less.

Comments were many and diverse. Joann Schroeder wondered why the town of 372 has two fulltime Water Department employees when for 30 years one man ran it by himself. That apparently was Ronnie Fergason.

The bulk of the comments, though, were about policing, and things quickly got personal.

A woman who identified herself as Deanna Johnson wanted to know the exact duties of a “night watchman” and whose houses he checked on.

The town board itself appeared to be divided 3-2. Mayor Fred Adams and trustees Micki Urbanczyk and Clay Hooper appeared to be in the majority. Board member Gary Kluckner was usually by himself for the first 30 minutes, until Dave Watson arrived and joined him.

“I want to know where the proof is Carmen is stealing,” said someone, referring to former town clerk Carmen Stuart.

Hoover quickly denied he had made the accusation.

“That’s not true. I didn’t say that,” he said.

“These people will not be here after April,” said Ms. Johnson, apparently referring to the three-person majority on the board. “We have to build an agenda on taking back our town.” Applause resounded.

Abernathy, the policeman, quickly got support.

“It’s important to have Josh and not have two water guys driving around town,” said a woman from the audience. “You need to fire one of the water guys and bring Josh back.”

That was followed by whoops and loud applause.

Mrs. Abernathy then spoke.

“Why defund the one person who would willingly lay his life on the line to save others?” she asked, reminding her listeners about what happened Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when 26 people were killed in a church building and many others were injured.

“Why defund the one person who would willingly lay his life on the line to save others?” she asked. “As I stand in front of this council today, I couldn’t be more disgusted.”

On July 2, she said, her husband’s phone was disconnected by the City Council, “effectively cutting off any communication with the townspeople to its only officer.” She said he had helped make Custer City a better place, “even if it was for only a little while, and for that we should all be forever thankful.”

More applause followed when she ceased talking.

Another speaker wanted to know why the town board had transferred $100,000 from the city to the water department. That person said an incident of domestic violence had occurred that day in Custer and it had taken someone from the Sheriff’s Office 15 to 20 minutes to get there.

Still another complained that as he was speaking, the board members weren’t looking at him but rather shuffling papers they had before them.

Someone else complained that city business was being discussed by board members elsewhere. However, the man who had given the invocation to start the meeting said what the individual was describing was “a meeting of friends having lunch.”

“In April you three will be voted out,” said someone else. “The reason is you do not respect the citizens.”

That drew even louder applause.

Another woman complained that “not one thing important to this town has been done” and added, “When we have a problem, who do we call?”

“You call the non-emergency sheriff’s number,” replied Hooper.

“Why did you let Josh and Carmen go?” asked someone else.

“Let’s talk about this afterward,” said Ryan Meacham, Clinton’s city attorney who was hired recently to also be Custer City’s attorney following the resignation of another Clinton lawyer, Pat Cornell. Meacham’s comment drew loud guffaws and some unsavory language by another female member of the audience.

“This is a (expletive) show,” she said, addressing the board. “You are acting like (expletive) elementary children.”

Another woman said she’d read an ad about two lots the city has for sale. Apparently she did not understand why they were being declared surplus. Meacham explained that in order for the city to sell them, they have to be declared surplus.

Jeff Pinion, who was wanting to buy them, said he wasn’t asking the city to give them to him. Meacham repeated that they first have to be declared surplus and then bids could be taken.

“We’re not required to take bids,” said Hooper.

“It’s my preference,” declared Meacham.

Eventually the lots were declared surplus.

“We need to come together as a community,” someone else said. Catcalls followed.

Another person wanted to know whom the council was going to hire as secretary.

“We’ll advertise,” said Ms. Urbanczyk.

“We’ll ask for the public to give us their opinion,” said Hooper.

“Did anybody ask you to get rid of the cop?” asked someone else.

“We haven’t discussed it,” said Hooper.

Another lady said she has a 3½-year-old boy who has autism. “If he gets away, I have to call the Sheriff’s Office,” she said. “This town needs a cop!”

After another question about Ms. Stuart’s former job, Meacham said, “Carmen has filed a federal lawsuit against the board. My advice to you is not to answer any questions.”

A man switched the subject back to Abernathy. He said, “Everybody bitched about Dickerson (former longtime Custer police chief Kenneth Dickerson) not doing his job. I’ve learned Josh is a very good person and you all (the board) have your heads up your (expletive).”

An executive session apparently was scheduled to discuss the vacant town clerk’s position. Councilman Kluckner said he would refuse to participate. “Mr. Meacham reminded us she has filed a federal lawsuit,” he said.

Councilwoman Urbanczyk said the longer they waited, the worse it would be.

“That’s your damn fault for letting her go,” replied Kluckner.

“I have not stolen a damn dime here forever,” said Stuart.

The meeting began to break up at 6:56 p.m., but much of the crowd hung around outside talking for quite a while.