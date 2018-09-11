Eco developer to be located in Frisco spot

Clinton’s new economic developer will have his office in what City Manager Mark Skiles calls “the flagship buil-ding of western Oklahoma.”

That’s the city-owned Frisco Center. Max McKinsey, vice-chairman of the Clinton Economic Development Committee, made the announcement at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

McKinsey said the Elmer Smith Room, located on the far south end of the center’s south wing of meeting rooms, will be renovated to accommodate the office of Roland Mower, who’ll begin his duties here Jan. 2.

The center’s six small meeting rooms are situated half on the south wing of the center and half on the north. Those on each wing are divided from each other by partitions that can be opened to make a larger space if needed. Mc-Kinsey said the one between the Elmer Smith Room and the Sinor Room next to it will be replaced with a permanent wall, with Mower – or whoever might succeed him at some point in the future – having access to the entire Smith Room.

He said the big room will have a divider put in it with the economic developer’s office on one side and the other side available to him as a conference room.

McKinsey said the committee felt that would be the best location and would still honor one of the men “who donated a lot of money” when the Frisco Center was built to construct the six meeting rooms.

He said Martin Smith, son of Elmer Smith whose name is on it, was acceptable to the idea.

McKinsey said it would not require a very extensive renovation and that way the new office would be close to the building’s south entrance, which opens from the south parking lot to a hallway that runs along the south wing of rooms.

“It sounds like a good plan,” said former mayor and longtime councilman Don Rodolph.

“You’ve hit a home run,” added current mayor David Berrong, apparently speaking not only of McKinsey but all the committee members.

“Does he get a reserved parking spot?” asked councilman Bobby Stewart.

“The parking lot is right there next to it,” said Skiles. “Everything fits together.”

At a Sept. 27 meeting of the committee, Chairman Ken Baker indicated its members would look at already available office space in the city. McKinsey said Thursday they had done that and had concluded this was best for more than one reason.

Financially, he said that because the Frisco Center is already owned by the city, there would be no rent or additional utilities to pay. “Every other model we looked at was going to cost so much money,” he said.

Additionally, he said the Frisco Center was constructed to spur economic development and commerce.

“It’s also one of the prettiest buildings in town,” he added, noting it should add credibility when a prospect is brought in to discuss a possible move to Clinton.

Asked how much the renovations would cost, McKinsey said the estimate was $8,500 and he feels for sure they will be “under 10 grand.” Asked if the costs would be paid from $20,000 the City Council has budgeted for the economic developer’s “materials and supplies” the first year, he said that would be up to the city manager. But he said the committee hopes it would come from other funds dedicated to upkeep of the Frisco Center.

As with most other business now involving the Economic Development Committee, the decision to use the Elmer Smith Room and to do the renovations did not require council approval.

Speaking of Mower’s arrival, McKinsey said, “He wants to be boots on the ground and rolling by January 2nd.”

