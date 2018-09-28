Drive-by, AIDS threat keep police busy

Clinton police had a busy first half of the week, investigating a drive-by shooting in which no one was hurt and taking custody of a bleeding suspect in another case who allegedly told the arresting officer that he had AIDS and he hoped his blood “gets all over you several times.”

At the time he made the statement, Officer Ben Radke had already physically subdued him, getting blood on his arms, body camera and uniform.

The suspect in that case was Eric Curtis, 32, of Clinton. Detective 1st Lt. Ron McLemore said when officers arrived on the scene late Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Prairie Chief Avenue, Curtis was wearing women’s clothing and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage about him.

He was charged by the District Attorney’s Office with obstructing an officer and breaking and entering a dwelling without permission. Both are misdemeanors.

No arrest had been made as of Thursday morning in the drive-by shooting, which happened Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of S. 16th Street. McLemore said a couple of rounds hit the front-porch area of a house at that location. A witness reported the shots were fired from a small black car.

“It does not appear to be random,” the detective said of the shooting. He said there had been an “incident” at the house earlier which police believe was connected to the shooting.

“We don’t want to panic anybody,” he said. “It appears to be isolated. There wasn’t anybody in the house that was struck at the time it happened.”

As he spoke, McLemore said the investigation was still in the preliminary stage. “We’re waiting to get everything from the patrolman who responded,” he said.

An affidavit of probable cause written by Officer Radke was filed with the charges against Curtis. It said police were dispatched at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of Prairie Chief in reference to someone lying in the street.

Radke said when he arrived, he did not see anyone in the street but a front door was open at 1716 Prairie Chief. He said someone reported that a person had been kicking the door trying to get into the house.

Curtis was standing in the driveway, he said, but sat down as he got closer.

“Your Affiant asked Eric if there was anybody else inside that house,” said the affidavit. “Eric told Your Affiant to go look yourself. Eric was asked if he lives at this residence or has permission to be here. He stated no.”

In addition to smelling of alcohol, Radke wrote that Curtis had a cut on his left hand which was covered in blood and also a cut on his left foot that was bleeding.”

The officer said he asked his dispatcher to send an ambulance to check on Curtis’ injuries. While waiting for it to arrive, he said the suspect began yelling at him and Lt. Luis De La Torre who had also responded, telling them they were scared to go in that house along with other remarks.

Curtis also got up and started walking at a fast pace toward the front door.

“Lieutenant De La Torre told Eric to stop,” wrote Radke, after which the officers stopped him in the front yard and told him to sit on the curb. Rather than doing that, though, the suspect yelled at them again and tried to enter the house.

Radke said he grabbed Curtis by the upper arm and started escorting him toward the curb. However, he tried to pull away and allegedly said, “Get off me, bitch.”

“Your Affiant took Eric to the ground and applied a neck restraint,” said the affidavit. It added that the assailant was told several times to put his hands behind his back but refused, instead trying to fight the officer off. While they were on the ground, Curtis was allegedly told several more times to put his hands behind his back but refused.

Finally he allegedly yelled that he had AIDS and he hoped his blood got all over the officer.

“Eric continued moving his left arm, getting his blood all over Your Affiant,” wrote Radke. “Your Affiant placed Eric unconscious so hand restraints could be placed on him. Once Eric was unconscious, Your Affiant released pressure on the neck restraint and hand restraints were placed on him.”

The affidavit said Curtis regained consciousness within a few seconds and was placed in one of the police cars. The officers then checked the residence at 1716 Prairie Chief and found no one inside. The door appeared to have been kicked in, and fresh blood drops were found on the floor throughout the house. The owners were contacted and said they wanted to press charges.

Curtis was taken to AllianceHealth Hospital and medically cleared, after which he was transported to the Police Department for book-in to the City Jail.

McLemore said Arapaho Police Chief Jeff Ellis, who lives in that part of Clinton, was the person who originally contacted the CPD about someone kicking on a door trying to get into a house.