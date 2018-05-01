Design firm selected for I-40 project

Garver, LLC, an engineering company that’s been designing roadways for nearly 100 years, was chosen Wednesday by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to draw up final plans for Clinton’s new $18.5-million Exit 65 interchange on Interstate 40.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2024, but the contract could be let as early as October of 2023, Division 5 Engineer Brent Almquist told the Clinton Daily News. He had told the Clinton City Council the same thing Tuesday night at its regular first meeting of 2018, as the Daily News reported yesterday.

“That sounds like a long ways away, but at least we’ve got it moving,” Almquist said Thursday.

“We’re looking for a modern, state-of-the-art interchange in Clinton. They’ll be looking at safety as well as access to existing development and future development.”

OTC commissioners approved Garver for a not-to-exceed contract of $528,900 to design the interchange and related improvements to the intersection where Business I-40, Lexington Avenue, Oliver Avenue, Red Wheat Drive, and both eastbound and westbound exits off I-40 all converge. It’s been the scene of many accidents over the last couple of decades since the Kmart store was moved to its present site in 1999.

Almquist said Garver’s final design plans along with construction specifications and estimates are expected in about a year. He said they will be reviewed at another public meeting before a construction contract is let.

Five possible concepts for the redesign were presented and comments taken at a public meeting in May of 2016.

“Each time you talk to consultants you pick up a few ideas,” said Almquist. “Garver has some ideas of their own that are really good.”

The design company is based in North Little Rock, Ark., and has 22 offices in nine states. Two are in Oklahoma, at Norman and Tulsa. The others are in Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and of course Arkansas.

Garver has been offering engineering services since 1919, its website said, which would make next year its 100th anniversary of providing that service to clients.

One project featured on its website is the Connecting Arkansas Program, which was described as a $1.8-billion upgrade involving 31 separate projects across that state. It’s being financed with a 10-year, half-cent state sales tax and bond issue approved by Arkansas voters in 2012.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission that approved Garver’s proposal to design the project here is composed of eight members. Todd Huckabay of Snyder represents this part of the state.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Almquist told listeners the new design will be “a work in progress” for the next year.

He said the goal is to provide Clinton “a modern, state-of-the-art interchange” that will give motorists “access to the businesses we have and encourage new businesses.” While it will be an Oklahoma Department of Transportation project, he said state officials would definitely welcome the city’s input.

“Whatever we do, we have to get approval through the Federal Highway Administration,” he added. “Everything has to be up to code.”

Mayor David Berrong asked him how the $18.5 million that the project is expected to cost would be split between the federal government and the state. “It’s pretty close to 50-50,” replied Almquist.

Councilman Bobby Stewart asked if other changes along Gary Boulevard would have to be approved by ODOT, since Gary is the business route for I-40. “Yes,” answered Almquist, at the same time saying the state would work with the city.

Stewart said the reason he was asking was that he would like to see the west end of Frisco Avenue opened up to tie in with Gary. Presently, it dead-ends there but only has a street curb and a small elevation difference keeping traffic from going from one to the other.

“I think it would be possible,” Almquist said. “We’ll talk with the city manager.”

“I’ll come out and visit with you,” added Stewart.

Mayor David Berrong said the Department of Transportation “is a real friend” to Clinton.

“It’s really a partnership between the city, the county and the state,” replied Almquist. “It really is a team effort.”

Earlier he had said, “We’re getting cut, just like the (county) commissioners.”