Daubenspeck, Sawatzky up for POE Award

Two Clinton teachers will be honored at the Professional Oklahoma Educators (POE) Foundation Excellence in Education Awards Banquet to be held April 12 in Oklahoma City.

These educators are finalists:

Elementary Merit Award, Amber Sawatzky, Southwest Elementary

Elementary Merit Award, Jennifer Daubenspeck, Nance Elementary

Sawatzky is a third grade teacher at Southwest and Daubenspeck is the music teacher at Nance.

Southwest Elementary principal Nathan Meget had this to say about Sawatzky, “Mrs. Sawatzky does a great job helping all kids learn and treats every kid like they are her own. I would say if my kid was in her class (which he is) she would do a great job helping him to become a better student and citizen. She does that as good as anyone we have here and we have a great staff here.

“I appreciate her professionalism. She’s a really good leader for our faculty and staff. She’s a good one.”

Nance Elementary principal Janalyn Taylor also had high praise for Daubenspeck.

“She’s awesome, but you need more from me than that,” she said. “She has a passion for the work and while she could just focus on music, she also takes the time to incorporate other skills. She’s working on vocabulary of music and working on literacy.

“She is very positive and engaging with the students. When I’m in her classroom I don’t want to leave because I want to see what’s next.

“She takes the model of what you expect from a music teacher and stretches more out of it.”

A press release from POE stated, “The Excellence in Education Awards Banquet is a venue for recognizing and rewarding Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom. Award nominees must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.”

According to POE Foundation Executive Director Ginger Tinney, “These awards will serve as an encouragement to not only Oklahoma educators, but also to the many businesses, organizations, and communities that have a stake in the character building and intellectual development of the children who will shape our state in the future.”

The Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation will recognize finalists in seven award categories: elementary, middle school/junior high, high school, special education, non-certified staff, administrator, and a character award category for teachers. One winner from each category will be announced at the banquet.