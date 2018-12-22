CPS teacher of year, top support staffer honored

In a ceremony at its annual banquet Friday, Clinton Public Schools announced the winners of its 2018 District Teacher of the Year and 2018 Support Person of the Year Awards.

The teacher named was Clinton High School English teacher Debbie Carlisle, who is in her 30th year of teaching in Clinton.

The support person award went to maintenance department employee Brian Newman. This is the second year the district has given an award in this category.

Nominees for the district award were Teachers of the Year named at each campus. In addition to Carlisle, they were Jennifer Daubenspeck, Nance Elementary; Shawna Rivas, Southwest Elementary; Sarah Belanger, Washington Elementary; and Rhett Blundell, Clinton Middle School.

The other two nominees for Support Person of the Year were Connie Hileman, Southwest Elementary School secretary; and Brandie Bond, Clinton Middle School custodian.