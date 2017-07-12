CPD officer shot

A Clinton Police officer was reported shot in both arms around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Third Street and Hayes Avenue.

As of press time it was not known the extent of the injuries incurred, but he was responsive when placed in the ambulance.

A witness said she heard 10 or 11 gunshots.

Thursday afternoon was a busy one for emergency personnel, as they were involved with a manhunt earlier in the day and a wreck on Interstate 40 shortly before the shooting took place.

