Clinton firm reports thefts topping $27,000

Local resident Eric Ryan Kisinger, 30, has been charged with embezzling goods valued at more than $24,000 from a Clinton company over a three-month period and then burglarizing the business after he was fired and stealing nearly $3,000 worth of vacuum cleaners.

The company was Consumer Textile Corporation, or CTC, which is commonly referred to as Clinton Laundry and Cleaners. Its total loss was $27,002.

Kisinger was employed by the company at the time of the initial thefts. He is accused of embezzling $24,157 worth of goods between July 8 and Oct. 18, then breaking into the company’s warehouse at 201 Frisco Ave. on Nov. 9 and stealing five vacuum cleaners valued at $2,845.

He is charged with one count of embezzlement and one of second-degree burglary.

The Clinton Police Department’s newest detective, Lt. Luis De La Torre, did followup work on the thefts.

He wrote in an affidavit filed with the charges that company owner Elizabeth Johnson reported Oct. 24 to Officer Greg Perez that during an inventory 1,633 items were found missing from CTC’s warehouse.

“Mrs. Johnson stated that she reviewed surveillance video and found that employee Eric Kisinger can be seen carrying boxes of inventory out of the warehouse several times between the dates of July 8, 2018, and Oct. 18, 2018,” De La Torre wrote. He said Mrs. Johnson reported on several of those occasions that Kisinger can be seen loading items into his personal vehicle or into a company vehicle he was not authorized to drive.

Johnson told Perez she checked invoices and nothing matched with the dates and times the suspect was seen carrying out items so his employment was terminated.

On Nov. 8 another police officer, Ryan Richert, met with Mrs. Johnson about some vacuum cleaners being missing, also from the company’s warehouse. She reported a total of five missing that had a combined value of $2,845.

Based on surveillance video, she told Richert that Kisinger broke into the building and took the vacuum cleaners on Nov. 7. She said that was after his termination.

“Officer Richert checked the building and found that the door on the east side of the building had been forced open,” wrote De La Torre.

A document accompanying the charges indicates Kisinger was convicted of three felonies in an unrelated 2016 case. They were possession of a sawed-off shotgun and/or rifle, feloniously pointing a firearm, and domestic abuse in the presence of a minor. He was given five-year deferred sentences on each count with the deferment period ending Dec. 8, 2021.

But on March 1, 2018, he appeared on motions to accelerate those sentences and was given two years to serve on the sawed-off weapon charge, five years for pointing the firearm, and one year for the domestic abuse. However, in each instance the sentences were suspended in their entirety.

Possible penalties on each of the new charges, should Kisinger be found guilty, range from two years to life.

