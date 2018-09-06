City filing period opens next week Old candidate qualifications requirements remain in effect

The filing period for three seats on the Clinton City Council, including that of mayor, will be Wednesday through Friday of next week. Filings may be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any of those days at the Custer County Election Board Office, 633 N. Sixth St., in Clinton.

This was expected to be the first election under new residency requirements approved by voters two months ago, but it was learned this week that they may not be in effect yet. At least they weren’t as of yesterday.

The new requirements were contained in an amendment to the City Charter approved overwhelmingly by voters in a special election held April 3, but it was learned this week that Gov. Mary Fallin has not signed the amendment so it is not yet in effect. City Attorney Ryan Meacham confirmed Friday that unless she signs before the filing period, the old rules will apply to this year’s filings and to any elections required as a result.

Essentially, as was brought out last year when Walt Schu-macher filed for the Ward 3 council seat, that means any candidates living within the ward they seek to represent at the time they are elected, may legally serve if elected. In the case of the mayor, it means anyone living within the city at the time he or she is elected may hold that position and continue holding it, even if he or she moves outside the city.

Schumacher had been living outside the city limits but listed his residence on his filing papers as a motel he owned in Ward 3.

He eventually lost to Chuy Rosales, but his filing spurred the City Council to propose a charter change essentially requiring council members not only to be living in their respective wards at the time of election but to resign if they move outside the ward any time before their term expires.

It also would require mayors to resign if they move outside the city limits. In recent years, former mayor Seth Adams continued to hold that office after moving to a rural location west of Custer City.

That was the amendment approved April 3 by voters, 283-37, and was still awaiting Governor Fallin’s signature as of Friday.

“We don’t have it back from the governor yet which means it’s not effective,” Meacham told the Daily News yesterday morning. “Once the governor approves and signs it, it becomes the organic law of the city.”

The Tulsa World reported recently that a charter amendment approved by voters there had been awaiting the governor’s signature for over a year.

“Our last charter change did not take near that long, but I have no indication of when this one might be approved or disapproved,” said Meacham.

He said the law requiring gubernatorial approval of municipal charter changes is contained in Title 11, Section 13-111, of the Oklahoma Statutes.

Without looking up the exact date, Meacham indicated he sent Clinton’s proposed amendment to the governor’s office shortly after the election in which it was approved.

Meanwhile, the County Election Board Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, June 11-13, to accept filings for Clinton City Council seats in Wards 2 and 4 and for the mayor’s seat.

David Berrong’s first two-year term as mayor will expire this November, and he has stated that he plans to seek another term.

The two council seats at stake this year are currently held by Don Rodolph and Bobby Stewart. Neither has said publicly whether he will seek re-election.

If more than two people file for any of the three seats at stake this year, a primary election will be held Aug. 28. If there are still two people competing for any of the three seats after that, they will vie Nov. 6 in a general election.

All Clinton municipal terms are for two years. Those elected this year will be sworn in for their new terms at the Nov. 20 council meeting.

Municipal seats are all nonpartisan; that is, those seeking them do not have to state their political party affiliation or even to have one.

A resolution was passed Tuesday by the City Council setting this year’s filing and election dates. Ward 2 comprises generally the northwest section of the city and Ward 4 the southeast.

