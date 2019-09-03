City budget adjusted for tennis courts

Some financial strings dealing with a couple of projects that weren’t known about when this fiscal year’s city budget was prepared eight months ago were tied up during Tuesday night’s Clinton City Council meeting.

The big project dealt with was the four new tennis courts now under construction at Clinton High School, and the other was upgrades to the Fire Department’s dispatch system. Both have been covered extensively in prior Clinton Daily News articles.

City Treasurer Debra Blanchard said the city has received the school system’s commitment of $175,000 to the tennis project, which would be half the estimated total cost of approximately $350,000. Combined with the city’s $175,000 which will come from unappropriated funds, that totaled $350,000 which needed to be added to the Capital Improvement Fund and then shown as an appropriation from it.

Similar, but much smaller in numbers, was $64,000 which is being spent on the dispatch equipment. Nearly half that, or $31,800, was received from other departments for which Clinton does dispatching.

The $350,000 plus $64,000 totaled $414,000 which is now shown as new appropriations from the Capital Improvement Fund for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Ms. Blanchard said when the budget was prepared, approximately $1.2 million was placed in unappropriated funds to cover unexpected things such as these two items.

At the end of the year which ends June 30, anything that isn’t spent will be carried over into the next budget, she said.

