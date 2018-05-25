CHS All-Class Reunion, Route 66 Festival on tap for weekend

The Clinton High School All-Class Reunion kicks off officially at noon today with registration and the alumni mixer at Frisco Center. Then on Saturday the Route 66 Festival takes place in downtown Clinton.

A full list of activities is scheduled for the two-day event, and reunion committee chair Katie Miskel shared details to help alumni plan their time.

Following is a schedule of each day’s activities.

FRIDAY

Noon-7 p.m. – Registration and alumni mixer at the Frisco Center. Refreshments are provided all day. Two events featured during registration will benefit the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund: A silent auction of artwork by current CHS students, and the sale of raffle tickets for a Western Equipment zero-turn mower.

7 p.m. — Individual class parties begin. Details on times and locations are provided upon registration.

7 p.m. – CHS graduation at McLain Rogers Park.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. — Registration opens for the “Continue the Tradition Golf Tournament” at Riverside Golf Course. Tournament begins at 9 a.m.

9 a.m. to noon — Registration, silent auction bidding and raffle ticket sales continue at the Frisco Center. Winners of the silent auction will be contacted Saturday afternoon.

10 a.m. until 2 p.m. — School tours will be held at Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School.

Ongoing — Individual class parties continue during the day.

10 a.m. — The Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Route 66 Festival begins in downtown Clinton and includes a car show, family fun and food vendors.

9 a.m. until 7 p.m. — All CHS alumni can tour the Route 66 Museum for $3 admission (regularly $7).

6:30 p.m. — A representative of Western Equipment will announce the winner of the raffle outside their offices on Frisco Avenue.

7-11 p.m. — Free street concert in downtown Clinton by Edmond-based band, “The WaveTones.” The six-member band will perform popular dance music ranging from the 1950s to the present day. Food and beverage vendors will remain through the evening, and a limited number of tables and chairs will be set up in the street as well.

Katie Miskel

Miskel encouraged all alumni to visit the Frisco Center on Friday or Saturday morning, even those who live locally and those who have pre-registered.

“Quite a few of the businesses in downtown Clinton are offering big storewide discounts to alumni this weekend, and when you check in at the Frisco Center you’ll get a packet that includes a gold bracelet,” said Miskel. “Anyone with one of the bracelets can get the discounts.

“If you plan on doing any shopping at all over the weekend, it will be well worth checking in, for the bracelet and for a list of all the businesses offering the discounts.”

In addition to the special discount bracelet, registration entitles alumni to a list of individual class parties.

Miskel said registration packets will also include information about class photos and any remaining appointment slots available at Blakeburn Studios.

