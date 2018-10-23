Cardiologist, APRN to begin practicing here

Clinton’s healthcare roster is expanding again.

Dr. Suresh Chandra, a cardiologist at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital, will begin seeing patients at AllianceHealth’s Clinton Hills Family Practice, 209 S. 30th St., Nov. 1.

Hospital CEO Landon Hise wanted to bring Dr. Chandra to Clinton to provide a sorely needed specialist.

“Adding Dr. Chandra allows us to further advance our goal of offering every healthcare service that we can to the people of Clinton and Western Oklahoma,” Hise said

Hise has known Dr. Chandra for eight years. Because of his confidence in the doctor’s ability, Hise began laying the groundwork for Dr. Chandra to come to Clinton shortly after becoming CEO.

“He’s as thorough as they come,” Hise said. “We’re lucky to have him.”

A practicing physician for nearly 23 years, Dr. Chandra attended medical school at Columbia University. He currently practices medicine full time in Midwest City and at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Chandra advises individuals to see a cardiologist if they experience chest discomfort, shortness of breath, an irregular heartbeat, slurred speech, visual difficulty, or pain and numbness in the legs.

He also said that individuals with hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, as well as tobacco users and those with a family history of heart disease are at risk and should see a cardiologist.

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Jessica Kennemer

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) Jessica Kennemer will also begin seeing patients full time at AllianceHealth Clinton Hills Family Practice Nov. 1.

As an APRN, Kennemer has earned a graduate-level degree and has been specially trained.

Kennemer earned an R.N degree from Redlands Community College and a B.S. in nursing from SWOSU before earning a Master of Science degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2009.

She worked at Sayre Memorial Hospital from 2009 to 2012. Since 2012 she’s worked for Dr. Treva Graham in Sayre.

“Jessica will help fill the void of primary care created by the departure of Dr. Knapp in July,” Hise said.

To make an appointment with Dr. Chandra or Kennemer, call (580) 323-7800.

