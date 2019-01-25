Candidacy filing period opens for municipal seats

Candidates for municipal office in Arapaho, Custer City, Butler and Thomas may file Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Custer County Election Board office, said Election Board secretary Ann Brown.

The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the non-partisan general election to be held on April 2.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Election Board office for the indicated offices in the following municipalities.

Positions that will be open in the Town of Arapaho are three four-year Board of Trustee seats, one two-year unexpired Board of Trustee seat, and the two-year Town Clerk seat.

Arapaho incumbents who have declared intentions to run for re-election are Debbie Bright and Justin Ruiz. JoEllyn Hull has stated she will not run again, and Jenna Deutschendorf is stepping down. Town Clerk MaryAnn Morris has not yet declared whether she will run for re-election.

In Custer City, three Board of Trustee seats and the position of Treasurer be will open. Incumbents who have declared intentions to run for re-election are Fred Adams and Richard Hooper, and Gary Kluckner has not yet declared whether he will run for re-election. Custer City Treasurer Carmen Stuart has declared she will run for re-election.

In Butler, Ward 1 and Ward 3 Board of Trustee seats will open, both with four-year terms, as well as the four-year term Town Clerk seat. No information was available at press time about whether current incumbents have declared intentions to run for re-election.

In Thomas, the positions of mayor and Ward 1 and Ward 3 councilmember seats will open. Incumbents Lisa Cross and Roland Piedra have both stated they will not seek re-election to their councilmember seats, and Mayor Jeff Gofe has not yet declared whether he will seek re-election.