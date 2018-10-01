Californian was victim of I-40 shot

A man shot during a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 40 near Hinton has been identified as Jorge Juarez of Los Angeles, Calif.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol press release issued Monday said Juarez remained in the intensive care unit at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

The release said Juarez was driving a pickup that had been stolen in an aggravated robbery in the Dallas area of Texas. Initial reports were that he was shot by a law officer whose name has not been released. In fact, officials have not even said what agency the officer was with.

OHP Capt. Paul Timmons said as a trooper went up to make contact with the pickup driver following the stop, the suspect produced a weapon, shots were fired, and he was hit with gunfire. No officers were injured.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 40 near mile marker 99 approximately two miles west of the Hinton exit.

Juarez was alone in the pickup. Timmons was quoted as saying the trooper who stopped him was assisted by the Hinton Police Department and possibly the Hydro P.D. as well.

OHP press releases have said a firearm was recovered from the pickup during the initial investigation.

“The incident remains under investigation,” said the latest release.

A separate press release issued Friday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said Trooper Russell Boswell was sitting stationary near mile marker 115 about 6:35 p.m. Thursday when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup reported stolen in or near Dallas passed by. It named Boswell as the officer who stopped it about 16 miles down the highway.

That release continued, “Officers from Hydro and Hinton police departments arrived on scene shortly thereafter. A short time later the trooper advised dispatchers that shots had been fired and the suspect from the stolen vehicle was injured.”

In crime news from Clinton, local police have released details of a knifing which occurred Friday.

Detective 1st Lt. Ron McLemore said Monday that police were advised of a reported stabbing in the 1800 block of Wells Avenue.

McLemore said that when officers arrived, they found two men lying on the ground with blood on them. They were identified as Neal Henry, 47, and Tony George, 37.

A small folding knife was found nearby.

Henry had lacerations on his neck, head and hand, said McLemore, but nothing life threatening. George had swelling and what appeared to be a cut around his right eye.

Both men received stitches.

McLemore said Monday that investigation revealed George had cut Henry and George may have been assaulted by a family member of Henry’s. Alcoholic beverages also may have been involved, he said.

A second assault was reported to police over the weekend, but McLemore said that victim did not want a report to be filed.

Some of the players in last week’s Hub City Classic high school basketball tournament here were victimized as well, but not physically. McLemore said about $200 to $300 was reported missing from gym bags in a locker room. He thought some of the players who lost money were from Noble.

Police do have video of the bags being gone through and believe the thefts were committed by locals.