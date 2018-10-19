Burglaries, thefts keep police busy

Clinton police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized – or tried to burglarize – the Northside Grocery at 600 N. Sixth St. very early Monday morning.

He apparently got nothing, except maybe a headache.

The loss from an automobile burglary overnight Monday in the 1200 block of Camelot Avenue was much greater. Two electronic instruments valued at a combined $4,700 were taken there. They were a Dell Latitude laptop computer and an iPad stolen from a ONEOK company pickup assigned to employee Semaj Johnson who had parked it in front of his residence about 3 p.m. Monday. He found the items missing about 6:30 the next morning.

Detective Capt. Mike Murley said Johnson came to the police station about 11 a.m. Tuesday and reported the thefts. The vehicle possibly had been left unlocked, said Murley.

In the Northside Grocery break-in, police responded at 1:30 a.m. Monday to an alarm at the store. When they arrived, they found the glass in one of its front doors broken out and the cash register damaged but unopened.

The owner, Nitnkumar Patel, arrived a short time later and could find nothing missing.

Murley said a review of film from the store’s video camera showed a slender white male walking up to the store, breaking out the front glass, jumping over the counter, and trying to break open the cash register. Unable to do so, he is seen jumping back over the counter, lowering his head and running head-first into the other front door which did not break. After bouncing off it, the detective said he staggered out the broken door and exited the store.

The intruder had a bandana over his face and was wearing a sweatshirt-type hoodie, blue jeans and gloves. Murley said he had on what appeared to be a belt with a distinctive six-inch-long, fixed-blade knife sheath on his right hip.

“The loss to the owner from the damage was bad (an estimated $1,000),” continued the detective. “But with the bandana over his face, the video is almost comical.”

“Murley asked anyone who thinks they might know this man to contact the Police Department at 323-2323. “They can remain anonymous,” he said.

Other incidents investigated by police this week have included:

• Theft of two auto batteries and some copper wire from Williams Electric in the 500 block of Avant Avenue between 5 p.m. last Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Murley said the batteries were removed from vehicles parked in the back area of the business and the copper was in storage. The thefts were reported Monday morning after owner Scott Moore arrived for work.

He estimated his loss at approximately $400.

• Vandalism to the men’s restroom at Schumacher Fields in Acme Brick Park.

Murley said City of Clinton employee Keith Washington found the vandalism about 8:30 Monday morning.

The main door to the restroom was broken; paper towel dispensers were knocked off the wall and destroyed; and bathroom stall doors were broken and vandalized, said Murley.

Washington estimated the damage at $500.

• Theft of a wallet owned by Rocky Rodriguez sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday from his 2003 Pontiac while it was parked in his driveway in the 1500 block of Nowahy Avenue.

The wallet contained credit cards, Rodriguez’s driver’s license, and a small amount of cash. Some loose change also was taken from the center console.

Murley said the vehicle apparently had been left unlocked.

• Burglary of a residence being renovated in the 600 block of N. Eighth Street.

“It was basically an empty house,” said Murley. “The only things taken were some rubber gloves and trash bags.”

Jennifer Crook, who reported the burglary, told police officer Greg Perez on Tuesday that she had left the house at 2:30 p.m. Monday. When she returned at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, she found a plastic tub with cleaning supplies missing. Outside, in front of the house, she said paint had been thrown onto the side of a City of Clinton roll-off dumpster.

• A reported assault. Murley said the incident occurred in Oklahoma City and the victim was brought to the Women’s Shelter in Clinton and then to the hospital here. “We did not do the investigation,” said Murley. “It was referred to the Oklahoma City Police Department since that’s where it had happened.”







