Board okays new turf, scoreboard

At the Clinton Board of Education’s regular meeting this week, board members voted to approve the expenditure of $714,900 for the purchase and installation of new turf on the field of Clinton High School’s Tornado Bowl. Another $100,000 for a new video scoreboard was also approved.

Superintendent of Schools Kevin Hime said the video scoreboard will be paid for with a donation made five years ago by a CHS alumnus. The district began setting aside funds at that time for the purchase of new turf, and as a result is now able to fully pay for the project without the need for passing a bond issue.

The meeting was attended by two representatives from A.T.G.-Ram Industries, LLC, the company that will provide and install the new turf. The men were there to answer questions put to them by board members before the vote. They had brought with them a sample of the turf system so board members could see what the district will be paying for.

The contract had already been viewed by board members before the meeting, and the district’s attorney had given it his approval.

One question on the minds of each of the board members concerned the longevity of the maroon and gold coloring that is part of the new field’s design. The company’s representatives said the material is designed to last eight years, and at the end of that period only minimal fading would be observed.

Work will begin on the new turf after the last game of the current football season is played on the field. No estimate was available yet on when the new video scoreboard will be installed.