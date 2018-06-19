Bessie victim badly beaten, M.E. indicates

A young woman killed April 22 in her home at Bessie was horrifically beaten, a preliminary report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office indicates.

The victim was Ciara Dawn Sloan, 23. Her late husband, Tyler Scott Sloan, 27, is suspected of killing her before committing suicide.

Summary reports of medical examinations performed on both bodies were signed by Edana Stroberg, D.O. and pathologist. The one for Mrs. Sloan lists her death as a homicide and cites “multiple” injuries to her brain and skull as well as contusions, or bruises, to her legs.

It lists the probable cause of death as “blunt force head trauma.” Three separate comments about the brain injuries are listed, as follows: “Multiple blunt force injuries of head with open skull fractures and avulsion of brain, multiple fractures of the skull and skull base,” and “defects of the right frontal, left parietal, right occipital, and right parietal lobes of brain.” One dictionary definition of “avulsion” is “a forcible separation or detachment, as a tearing away of a body part. . . .”

Among five other “significant observations and injury documentations” the report cites are “a white plastic bag in oral cavity.”

No comments are made as to how those things might have occurred other than blunt force head trauma.

Mr. Sloan’s manner of death is listed as suicide and the possible cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and neck. “Significant observations and injury documentations” about him are as follows: “entrance gunshot wound of anterior neck with underlying soot deposition” and “multiple small pellets in head and neck per imaging.”

Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the M.E.’s Office, said shortly after the deaths that she felt sure toxicology tests would be required that could take several weeks.

The Sloans lived in a mobile home at 404 Seventh St. in Bessie, which is where the bodies were found. Washita County Sheriff Roger Reeve said previously his office received a call at 8:34 p.m. on April 22, which was a Sunday, that two people and possibly more had been shot. He later said the “possibly more” was a mistake and there were only two victims.

Investigation of the case was turned over by Sheriff Reeve to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Mrs. Sloan was survived by four children (two daughters and two sons), as well as her parents, two sisters and two brothers.

Her obituary indicated she and Tyler Sloan were married in 2015.

His listed three daughters and three sons as survivors, plus his parents, two sisters and two brothers.