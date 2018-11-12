Baby girl born here had drugs in urine at birth

A baby girl born last Friday, Nov. 23, to an Elk City woman at the AllianceHealth hospital in Clinton tested positive for three illegal drugs, information filed at the Custer County Courthouse disclosed.

The drugs were amphetamines, oxycodone and methamphetamines.

A single felony charge of child abuse has been filed against the mother, 29-year-old Tara Cape. Associate District Judge Jill Weedon, who set her bond at $20,000 but allowed her to be released on her own recognizance without posting any cash if she enters a specific drug treatment program, also ordered her to have no contact with the baby who was taken into protective custody by an Oklahoma child welfare specialist.

One provision of the mother’s no-cash bond requires her to check with the Valliant House in McCurtain County, midway between Hugo and Idabel in the far southeastern corner of Oklahoma, by 4 p.m. next Wednesday. If not accepted for treatment, she is supposed to report immediately to the Custer County Jail.

The Valliant House offers residential treatment to females 18 and older who are struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. It also offers outpatient treatment not only to women but also men.

A review of the facility on the Internet says it has 48 beds for female clients and gives priority admission to pregnant injecting drug users, pregnant substance abusers, minorities, and individuals with HIV, Aids or Hepatitis C. It’s located within 500 feet of both a police station and a fire station.

Clinton Police Officer Michael O’Kelley responded to the AllianceHealth hospital two days after the birth and got a copy of the infant’s urine drug screen which confirmed the existence of the three illegal substances in her urine.

