Auto stolen; hot burglar taken to jail

Clinton police recovered a vehicle about an hour after it was stolen Wednesday night, but no one was apprehended.

The auto was a 2007 Chevrolet Traiblazer owned by Michelle Morales. Detective Capt. Mike Murley said she came to the police station at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday and reported the theft. Murley said it was determined that the theft had occurred on tribal land so she was advised to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

About 11:30 p.m. Officer Curtis Weatherly spotted a Trailblazer matching the description of the one reported stolen and tried to stop it in the 200 block of Gary Boulevard. However, Murley said it turned north on Second Street and began accelerating.

After a short pursuit at speeds up to about 60 miles per hour, it stopped in the 400 block of N. Ninth Street. Weatherly wrote in his report that he saw a Native American male jump from it and take off running east from Ninth. That was the last time he was seen.

But as Weatherly and Lt. Miguel Gonzales were checking on the vehicle, they found a subject in the back yard of a residence where it was parked. Murley said it was not the same person who had jumped from the vehicle but the officers identified him and began checking his record.

He was identified as Isaiah Lime, 31, and Murley said he had several outstanding traffic warrants from the City of Clinton and other jurisdictions so he was apprehended on them. Ms. Morales was notified and reclaimed her vehicle, which had not been damaged.

Lime told police he was waiting on a ride to go to work when the officers approached him.

Shortly before noon Thursday, the person who stole Morales’ vehicle had not been identified nor apprehended.

Just before noon Wednesday, police had arrested a man dressed in black who was allegedly seen climbing through the window of a house in the 200 block of N. Seventh Street. Murley said he turned out to be homeless and was evidently from the Tulsa area.

He was identified as Neil Nelson, 42, and was apparently looking for a cool place to rest for awhile. Murley said police accommodated him at the City Jail.

No one was living in the house he had entered. It was owned by Ernie Dowdell.

Another car being driven without permission was recovered June 7. Murley said Officer Luis De La Torre was dispatched about 4:15 p.m. that day to the 1800 block of Nowahy Avenue where he met with Doug Milligan who had arrived home to find his 2015 Kia Optima missing.

Milligan thought his girlfriend might have taken it without his permission.

Nearly three hours later police received information that Weatherford police had found the Kia at the Fast Lane convenience store on Airport Road in their city. Murley said the girlfriend, Jennifer Wilson, was in it with two male subjects.

He said Ms. Wilson was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. The two males with her were not charged.