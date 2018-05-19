Atchley, Williams, Sawatzky lead CHS Class of 2018

Clinton High School graduates Bryler Atchley and Parker Williams have been named valedictorians of the Class of 2018, and Cale Sawatzky has been named salutatorian.

The three young men will formally address their class at graduation ceremonies to be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 25, in the amphitheater at McLain Rogers Park.

A baccalaureate service for all CHS graduates will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Church of God.

VALEDICTORIANS

BRYLER ATCHLEY

Atchley is the son of Brent and Jill Atchley.

Offices he has held during his high school years include National Honor Society vice president.

Top awards he has received are Western Technology Center Pre-Engineering Outstanding Student, and receiving the Eagle Scout, Vigil Honor for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Atchley’s favorite subject is math and his favorite activity is football.

His plans after graduation are to attend Southwestern Oklahoma State University and major in biology and then attend medical school.

PARKER WILLIAMS

Williams is the son of Dustin and TJ Williams.

Top awards he has received include Jazz Choir All-State, All-Region Percussion, and Mixed Choir All-State three times.

His favorite subject is math and his favorite activities are choir and band.

Williams’ future plans are to attend the University of Tulsa and major in computer science with a focus in music.

SALUTATORIAN

CALE SAWATZKY

Sawatzky is the son of Rodney and Karen Sawatzky.

Offices he has held include president of the National Honor Society and treasurer of the Key Club.

Awards he has received include being named Rotary Student of the Month.

His favorite subject is math and his favorite activities are football and hunting.

After graduation Sawatzky plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in civil engineering.