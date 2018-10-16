Another big trailer stolen; loss $7,600

Another large trailer – this one loaded with an estimat­ed $4,000 worth of items – was stolen last week from a location on U.S. Highway 183 in Clinton.

The trailer itself was valued by the re­porting party at $3,600. Unlike two others stolen in late September, though, this one wasn’t taken from a business but from a resi­dence. Detective Capt. Mike Murley said the residence was located at 421 N. Fourth St. which doubles as U.S. 183.

One of those pilfered in Sep­tember was taken from 535 S. Fourth St. and the other from 422 Gary Blvd., just half a block off Fourth.

A suspect in the earlier thefts, Elisha Fite, 39, of Norman, was arrested Sept. 26 but released three days later on bond of $5,000. He also had been charged re­cently with two trailer thefts in Elk City and was out of jail on $20,000 bond posted in that case when the first two here were stolen.

Murley described the latest one to be taken as a 16-foot enclosed black trailer with silver fenders. It was a Cry­on brand and was stolen from a yard at 421 N. Fourth sometime between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Inside it were some large 18-inch speakers, a drum set, a dolly, and extension cords.

Its license plate num­ber is 8505 JA.

Tania Perez reported the theft but said the trailer be­longed to her sister. Clinton police also took re­ports Friday on the burgla­ries of an unoccupied rent house and a vehicle which was temporarily abandoned on Old Highway 66 at Golf Course Road. In addition, Murley said he and other members of the Police De­partment were working Fri­day on burglaries at the Midwest Farmers Cotton Gin just off Highway 183 near the north edge of town and at the Ramada Inn, 2140 Gary Blvd., on the south­west side. Both those oc­curred Thursday, and at the time he was speaking Murley didn’t have details about them.

He did, however, have in­formation about the rent house and the vehicle bur­glaries which happened ear­lier in the week

The rent-house break-in was reported about noon Wednesday by owner Glathea Henderson, who lives outside Hammon. Ms. Henderson said she hadn’t been to the house for about four months but when she went by Wednesday she found the front door forced open and a washing ma­chine, dryer and two wicker chairs missing. It also ap­peared someone had stayed there at least a few nights. Murley said the responding police officer found one bed had been slept in and food had been left on the kitchen table. Ms. Henderson said there should have been no food in the house. She val­ued the combined worth of the washer, dryer and wicker chairs at $240.

The auto that was burglar­ized on Old Highway 66 belonged to Anthony Molina of Selah, Wash. He told po­lice the vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, had a flat tire when he left the Lucky Star Casi­no about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He said he pulled over and parked it at the intersection of Old 66 and Golf Course Road and a friend took him to a motel. When he re­turned an hour later, the pas­senger window had been pried open and his wireless headphones that he valued at $400 had been taken, plus the charger for them which he said was worth about $50.

