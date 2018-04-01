Almquist sees good things for roads here

While it hasn’t been in the news for about a year and a half now, Clinton’s future Exit 65 interchange for Interstate 40 has been neither out of sight nor out of mind either.

Brent Almquist, Division 5 engineer for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, assured Clinton city councilmen Tuesday night that things are still in the works for the new interchange which will include improving access to the Kmart shopping area and other nearby businesses. In fact, he said directors of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be meeting Wednesday and he expected them to name the contractor who will be designing the new interchange.

Even better, he said money for the $18.5-million project has been “set up” for Fiscal Year 2024. If everything holds, he indicated a contract could be let in October of Calendar Year 2023.

The project apparently will include not only new eastbound and westbound entrances and exits for I-40 but straightening out the traffic maze that now exists just north of there at the intersection of Gary Boulevard and Oliver Avenue.

But Almquist softened his optimism with a pinch of realism, too. He reminded his listeners that ODOT’s Division 5 which he heads had nine projects in line for 2017 and ended up getting to do only five of them.

“It was the first time in history we had projects slide out of the eight-year plan,” he said.

Nonetheless, he remained optimistic that good things are ahead. And the improvements at Exit 65 aren’t the only plum he foresees in Clinton’s future.

Among others were the following:

• A new bridge across the Washita River at the east edge of town on Gary Boulevard, which doubles as Business I-40. He foresees it being replaced in Fiscal Year 2021 at a cost of $11.2 million. Brand new, he said that bridge would be rated as a 9 in ODOT lingo. He said ODOT’s bridge ratings include 5 for bridges considered at risk and 4 for those deemed structurally deficient. When it’s closed to traffic, it gets a zero.

Each of the bridges has separate ratings for the bridge decks, beams, and substructure.

“That bridge is a 5-6-5,” he said. “It’s at risk.”

• Rehabbing I-40 bridges in Clinton where S. 10th Street turns into Neptune Drive. Almquist foresees them being upgraded in FY 2022.

“Those steel beams are cracked,” he said, adding that for its three parts the bridges (eastbound and westbound) are rated 5, 5 and 6.

“We’re talking $5.3 million,” he added. “We’ll probably keep the columns and the pier caps.”

• Improvements to the interstate itself all the way through Clinton, from mile marker 64 to mm 69. That would be from one mile east of town to one mile west of town.

• Replacing cable barriers in the I-40 median from east of Clinton to west of Weatherford and from east of Hydro to the Caddo-Canadian county line at mile marker 104 just west of the Canadian River. Those projects are forecast at $3.4 million and are expected in FY 2024.

• Replacing the U.S. Highway 183 bridges over I-40 in Clinton. Almquist said they’re rated at 5, 6 and 7 by ODOT and the calendar calls for improvements in FY 2025.

As an example of how well he sees Clinton faring, he reminded his listeners that the budget for his entire 11-county division is only $57 million for the current fiscal year. He hopes to see that improving to $68 million in the not-too-distant future.

Almquist suggested that his listeners stay in touch with their state legislators and not be afraid to give ODOT Director Mike Patterson a call either.

And he assured that he’s working for Clinton himself.

“I want a modern, state-of-the-art interchange,” he said, going back to where he started – at Exit 65. “I live here too.”