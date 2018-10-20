All OK after construction collapse

Four men helping install the livestock scales at the new auction barn being built east of Clinton escaped injury Thursday afternoon when the scales collapsed.

The facility is owned by Hinz Auctioneers which consists of Jim Hinz, his son Jimmie Hinz, and grandson Brandon Hinz.

“While we regret to inform everyone that we will be postponing our first cattle sale until a later date – we are very thankful to the Good Lord that four men crawled out from underneath our livestock scales after it collapsed,” the Hinzes said in an ad submitted to the Clinton Daily News for publication next week. “The men working on it were in the process of setting the scales back into position with jacks after working on the weighing system.”

Brandon Hinz said the men were associated with Fairbanks Scales, which has offices around the world. He did not know where the workers lived who were under the scale.

“I guess they were all properly trained in what to do,” he said of their ability to crawl out from under it without injury.

Capt. Mike Murley of the Clinton Police Department said no ambulances had to be dispatched.

Hinz just laughed when asked if he knew how much the scale weighed. “It has a concrete deck and it’s heavy,” he said. Asked if he knew the dimensions, he said the platform is 44 feet by 12 feet.

His dad, Jimmie Hinz, said Friday morning it was too early to set a new opening date. The sale barn had been scheduled to open next Friday, Oct. 26.

“We wanted to open, so we’ll just open when it’s time,” he said.

Asked if he knew what caused the scale to fall, he said, “We really don’t. It just became unstable and fell. Not far, but far enough. Probably a foot and a half or so.”

The new sale barn and holding pens are located on the north side of the Interstate 40 service road east of town. They are between the Arapaho Feed Store and Love’s Truck Stop.