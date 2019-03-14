What people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News

Here's what people are reading in Thursday's Clinton Daily News

-Shutdown stalls $2,000 tornado help program

-Foss board eyeing grants

-New school board member sworn in

-Public invited to CHS ‘dream kitchen’ open house

-Local Photos

-Softball earns first win of 2019 slow-pitch season

-CHS Tennis claims third overall at Elk City

-Obituaries for: Richard Settles, Josephine Giles, Terrence Davis, Wally Watt, Terry Price

Pick up a Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.