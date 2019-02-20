What people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News

Home

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 6:30am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Here's what people are reading in Wednesday's Clinton Daily News

-Rash of car burglaries investigated

-Mooney resentencing ruling stayed till July

-OSBI seeking help in Binger death

-Local Pictures

-R.G. Wilson Obituary

-Indians give Glencoe all it can handle in title loss

-Sawatzky getting most out of one year

