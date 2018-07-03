Home

What people are reading in the Clinton Daily News today Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 5:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, March 7, 2018

 

Headlines
-CED7 audit shows fraud near $100,000
-Registration deadline set for special election
-Social media helps Clinton teachers excel 

Obituaries
-Johnny Trout Jr.
-Steven Hale

Death Notices
-William "Bill" Smith
-Joy Eileen Wilson

Sports
-Indians, Red one-hit Hydro-Eakly
-Lady Indians complete comeback, walk off Hinton 

