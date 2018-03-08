What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, August 3, 2018
-Water plant on brink of completion
-Driver license, Tag offices open longer
-Bengs honored for performance
-Clinton Public Schools welcomes 22 new teachers
-Reds open fall camp Monday
-SWOSU football reports
-Volleyball finishes competitive preseason
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Michael Cometsevah
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com