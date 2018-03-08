Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Fri, 08/03/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, August 3, 2018

 

-Water plant on brink of completion
-Driver license, Tag offices open longer
-Bengs honored for performance
-Clinton Public Schools welcomes 22 new teachers
-Reds open fall camp Monday
-SWOSU football reports 
-Volleyball finishes competitive preseason
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries
 
-Michael Cometsevah

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154