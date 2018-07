-Hernandez guilty, gets four years

-School enrollment gets streamlined

-Park shooting victim back in Alburquerque

-Teacher luncheon rescheduled

-Reds’ leading tackler recovering well

-High ranking shows state’s respect for Reds

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com