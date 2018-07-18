What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Ex-Clinton policeman No. 2 at OSBI

-Custer not in opioid suit yet

-Award nominations sought

-De-escalation training to be offered in schools

-Football finishes seven-on-seven games

-Clinton volleyball schedule built to combat rankings

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Orel Duane Salaska

-Frances Gregory

-Franklin Smith

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com