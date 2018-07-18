What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
-Ex-Clinton policeman No. 2 at OSBI
-Custer not in opioid suit yet
-Award nominations sought
-De-escalation training to be offered in schools
-Football finishes seven-on-seven games
-Clinton volleyball schedule built to combat rankings
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Orel Duane Salaska
-Frances Gregory
-Franklin Smith
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com