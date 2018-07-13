What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Fri, 07/13/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, July 13, 2018
-Custer City out of money, says Meacham
-Clinton vandal was wearing bikini underwear, hair net
-Soil science, wildfire recovery workshop set
-Dowdell walk-off keeps Clinton alive
-Peewees’ season ends at state
-Everyone needs to calm down about Trae Young
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Donna Sue Carter
-Rosa Vasquez
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com