What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Local pair charged in copper heist

-Christmas in July events set

-Jury suggests 25 years for thief

-‘Marvin’s Room’ cast, crew to stage special performance

-Maroon pushes Stilwell to extras in loss

-Peewees drop opener

-Reds get more in-game reps at Weatherford

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Jerry Wayne Miller



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com

