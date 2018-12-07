Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Thu, 07/12/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, July 12, 2018

-Local pair charged in  copper heist
-Christmas in July events set
-Jury suggests 25 years for thief
-‘Marvin’s Room’ cast, crew to stage special performance
-Maroon pushes Stilwell to extras in loss
-Peewees drop opener
-Reds get more in-game reps at Weatherford
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries 
-Jerry Wayne Miller


Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.com
 

 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154