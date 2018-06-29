What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Police, OHP involved in bizarre arrest

-Deaconess sale shouldn’t impact hospital here

-Chamber elects new members, looks ahead

-Board approves principal

-Denney taking multi-faceted role in offense

-Oklahoma ground game makes QB move smoother

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Bryan Lynn File

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.