Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Thu, 06/28/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, June 28, 2018

 

-Man captured after 12-hour search, pursuit  
-House being built entered near hospital
-County voters like Cornett, Edmondson; against marijuana 
-Emergency UF meeting tonight
-Southwest Playhouse junior auditions set
-Gaunt ready to take QB reins
-Football looks revivedheading into 2018 season
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries
-Lois Smith

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154