What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Man captured after 12-hour search, pursuit

-House being built entered near hospital

-County voters like Cornett, Edmondson; against marijuana

-Emergency UF meeting tonight

-Southwest Playhouse junior auditions set

-Gaunt ready to take QB reins

-Football looks revivedheading into 2018 season

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Lois Smith

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

