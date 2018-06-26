What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Beer elections in neighboring counties today

-Chamber luncheon tomorrow

-County renews juvenile holding pact with CIC

-Schedules set for July Fourth holiday events

-Lindsey spearheads Reds’ pass rush

-Oklahoma State offense dependent on new quarterback

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Herman “Sonny” Regier

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.