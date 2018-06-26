What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Home

Tue, 06/26/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, June 26, 2018

 

-Beer elections in neighboring counties today
-Chamber luncheon tomorrow
-County renews juvenile holding pact with CIC
-Schedules set for July Fourth holiday events  
-Lindsey spearheads Reds’ pass rush
-Oklahoma State offense dependent on new quarterback
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries
-Herman “Sonny” Regier

