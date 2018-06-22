What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Home

Fri, 06/22/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, June 22, 2018

 

-Three police officers hired; one spot left
-Music performance tonight at McLain Rogers Park
-Davis honored by Kiwanis
-County clerk earns certifications
-CHS finding depth in summer league
-Football working hard, staying consistent in offseason
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Frances G. Sifuentes
-Gary Lee Howard

