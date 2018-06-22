What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Three police officers hired; one spot left

-Music performance tonight at McLain Rogers Park

-Davis honored by Kiwanis

-County clerk earns certifications

-CHS finding depth in summer league

-Football working hard, staying consistent in offseason

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Frances G. Sifuentes

-Gary Lee Howard

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.