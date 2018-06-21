What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Route 66 could become part of Historic Trails

-Council evaluates city manager in secret meeting

-Arapaho seventh-grader to compete at national rodeo

-Reds avenge Elgin loss, win shootout

-Junior high basketball goes unbeaten at camp

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Norma Jean Bearshield

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

