What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Thu, 06/21/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, June 21, 2018

 

-Route 66 could become part of Historic Trails
-Council evaluates city manager in secret meeting
-Arapaho seventh-grader to compete at national rodeo
-Reds avenge Elgin loss, win shootout
-Junior high basketball goes unbeaten at camp
Obituaries

-Norma Jean Bearshield

