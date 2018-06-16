What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Home

Sat, 06/16/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Saturday, June 16, 2018

-Chase that started in Oklahoma City ended by CPD
-Church closing doors after 113 years here    
-I-40 wreck injuries prove fatal
-Medical marijuana: Know what you are voting on
-Reds take first two festival games
-Clinton’s backfield boasts surplus of speed
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Larry Boyd
-Verla Alene Crist Maxwell

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154