What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Auto stolen; hot burglar taken to jail

-Only one city council race

-Tucker McGee resentencing set Monday

-Young entrepreneur event set

-Carlisle steps down, Rogers to lead A-B

-Volleyball schedule announced

-Freshman powering summer offense

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

