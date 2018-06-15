What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Fri, 06/15/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, June 15, 2018
-Auto stolen; hot burglar taken to jail
-Only one city council race
-Tucker McGee resentencing set Monday
-Young entrepreneur event set
-Carlisle steps down, Rogers to lead A-B
-Volleyball schedule announced
-Freshman powering summer offense
-Plus see local pictures
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.