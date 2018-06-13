Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, June 13, 2018

 

-Tragic mishaps take two lives at Weatherford 
-Stewart will seek to stay
-Weatherford man dies in wreck
-Patriots’ stories sought
-New Tornado Dome seating considered 
-Western OK puts four on All-State list
-Reds go yard three times on ‘Jackets
-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Bailey Doyle Harris
-Diane Jantz
-Robert DeManche

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
 

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154