-Lone asphalt bid OK’d for 4 streets

-Utility bills going up

-Clinton Chamber biannual membership luncheon set

-‘Over the River’ community theater at its best

-Akin made treacherous Everest climb

-SWOSU embracing new age recruiting

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.