What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Chemo back at hospital come July

-Deer Creek bridge project near Thomas put on hold

-Division Five earns best review in past decade

-YOTW nominees sought

-Offense staying hot to start summer

-Forrest grateful to join Lady Reds for one year

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Tiffani Amber Patterson

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.