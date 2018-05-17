What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 5:00am Clinton Daily News
Thursday, May 17, 2018
-Economic development plan on go
-Car fire, tank battery blazes occupy firemen
-School board hears year-end reports
-Southwest Playhouse production invited to state competition
-Six Reds on all-state soccer team
-Hensley found extra gear to place in final year
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Bobbie Smith
-Kristina Thomas
