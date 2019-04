What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Defendants win criminal and civil trials

-Museum prepares for busy summer

-Smoke detectors were not found at Elk City

-Oyler pages for Speaker Pro Tem Wright

-A-B earns runner-up at Hammon

-Lady Reds take second at Firelake

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Terry Stephens

-Patrick Engleman

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.