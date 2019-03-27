What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Illegal arrested in murder of Hinton woman

-Aston places first in writing competition

-Six-case jury term will begin today

-‘Harvey’ cast gears up for opening night

-Reds’ bats fall quiet in loss to Eagles

-Lady Reds unleash 16 hits in win over Kingfisher

-CHS opens season, takes third place at Mac

-Plus see local pictures

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.