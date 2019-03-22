Home

What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Fri, 03/22/2019 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, March 22, 2019

 

-Clintonite pleads to sex crimes, won’t stand trial
-Nuclear equipment benefits heart patients 
-Literacy night set for Monday
-Drinking mom allegedly left children outside bar
-CHS eyes district play after break
-Lady Reds’ offense comes up short at Anadarko
-Plus see local pictures 

Obituaries
-Melissa Hatch
-Arlie Arther

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154