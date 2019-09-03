What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Saturday, March 9, 2019
-City budget adjusted for tennis courts
-Clinton has highest rated area hospital
-Public had lots to say about I-40
-Cast announced for upcoming production of ‘Harvey’
-Reds beat defending state champs
-Tennis teams finish second
-Softball sees bright spots in opening loss
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Marlene Pauls
-Aaron Avery
