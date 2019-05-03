What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-I-40 workover should help accident area

-Arapaho area, Foss plant lose power; why is a mystery

-Elk City man dies in wreck

-Reds win thrilling opener in PKs

-Arapaho-Butler looks to keep progress going in spring

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Dollie Wilson

-Derman Shepherd

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.