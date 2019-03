What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

-Roundabouts part of I-40 plans

-Clinton schools receive 2 C’s, 2 D’s

-Hometown Moore’s new firm merges

-Lady Reds’ comeback comes up short

-Reds built for success in all phases

-Foss Lake Fishing Report

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Nellie Littleman

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.