What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:
Fri, 03/01/2019 - 7:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, March 1, 2019
-Skid-steer still missing but two renters charged
-Arapaho-Butler students still taking used shoe donations
-Trucker dies on icy road near Geary
-Library lists events for March
-Reds achieve landmark year despite ending
-Soccer travels to Putnam City for season opener
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Edgar Pauls
-Dollie Wilson
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.