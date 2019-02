-Bond concepts voted on at meeting

-Winter arrives; more predicted

-Custer County Junior Livestock Show results

-CHS opens with ‘relentless’ Blanchard

-Slow-pitch softball returns to Clinton

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Maxine Crissman

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.